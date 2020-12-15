KEENE, N.H. – Lois E. “Honey” (Glazier) Reed, 89, a long-time resident of Keene, NH died on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 at Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland, NH. She passed peacefully while sleeping, surrounded by the love of her family and friends, after a period of declining health.

Lois was born the daughter of the late Alice Leora (Lucas) and Sumner Allen Glazier Sr. on March 9, 1931 in Augusta. She was educated in Augusta and graduated from Cony High School class of 1949.

On Nov. 26, 1952 she exchanged vows with Carroll Elliott Reed in Gardiner. They were married with family and friends in attendance. Sadly, Carroll passed on April 17, 2016 after sixty-three years of marriage.

She worked as a switchboard operator at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, NH before her retirement in 1996. Prior, she was a stay at home mother and home maker while her children were young. She also worked at Bates Manufacturing in Augusta, after high school.

Lois enjoyed: playing golf, travel, playing games, doing puzzles, feeding and watching the birds, reading books, playing Mah Jongg, yard sales, bingo, and watching classic movies. Time was spent working in her flower and vegetable gardens, going to Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods Casinos. Mostly, she loved spending quality time with her family who she deeply loved.

Lois is survived by her children, Nancy Pratt and her husband Robert of Merrimack, NH, Jane Fecto and her husband Terry of Chesterfield, NH; her grandchildren, Nicholas Pratt and his wife Heather of Milford, NH and Jennifer Pratt of Merrimack, NH; great- grandchildren, Ryan and Leahna Pratt of Milford, NH; her siblings, Arlene Gardner of Augusta and Summer Glazier Jr. of Pittston and a sister in-law, Jean Glazier of Pittston. In addition, she leaves cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.

Lois was predeceased by her husband, Carroll; her parents, Sumner A. and Alice L. Glazier, her in-laws, Wirt M. and Ruth (Hunt) Reed; her siblings, Calvin Glazier, Francis Glazier, Genevieve Jewett and Lorraine “Tillie” Gould; her brothers-in-law, Fred Gardner and George Jewett and sisters-in-law: Laverne Glazier and Christine Glazier Kelley. She is also predeceased by her niece Donna Gardner and nephew Dean Gardner; her brother-in-law, George Gould of Augusta also passed away on Dec. 10, 2020.

In keeping with the family’s wishes, there are no calling hours or formal funeral services. A private graveside service with military honors for Carroll will be held in the spring or summer of 2021 for both Lois and Carroll at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Augusta, with a private family gathering to follow All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave. Keene, NH. 03431. http://WWW.cheshirefamilyfh.com

Donations in Lois’ name may be made to the:

Alzheimer’s Association

166 River Rd. #210

Bedford, NH 03110

Guest Book