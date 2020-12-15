BANGOR – Myrna Anne Morrison, 73, found her final rest Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at Eastern Maine Medical Center, in Bangor.

Myrna was born the eldest of eight children to Etta (Buswell) and Mertic Morrison in Bar Harbor, April 15, 1947 (our beloved tax baby).

Myrna grew up on Swan’s Island where she lived and worked as a skilled carpenter for many years before moving to Waterville. Many of you will remember Myrna’s good works for the church, her love of animals, or her tasty baked treats. The last of which earned her the title of Auntie Custard!

Myrna was predeceased by her father, Mertic Morrison; and brother, John A. Morrison.

Myrna is survived by her mother, Etta Morrison; along with her siblings, Linda Morrison, Christine Lewis, Dennis Morrison and his wife Tami, Michael Morrison, Mary Stevenson and husband Tom, and April Morrison. She is also survived by her longtime friend, Kirk Russell; as well as many aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, and uncle.

Due to the pandemic, a funeral service will not be held. Come spring, a private burial service will be arranged on Swan’s Island.

For those of you who would like to share memories or condolences with the family, a Facebook Memorial page is being established in Myrna’s name.

﻿

Do Not Stand

At My Grave

And Weep

Do not stand at my grave

and weep

I am not there.

I do not sleep.

I am a thousand

winds that blow.

I am the diamond

glints on snow.

I am the sunlight

on ripened grain.

I am the gentle

autumn rain.

When you awaken in the morning’s hush

I am the swift

uplifting rush

Of quiet birds

in circled flight.

I am the soft stars

that shine at night.

Do not stand at my grave and cry;

I am not there.

I did not die.

~ Mary Elizabeth Frye

﻿

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Myrna’s honor to the

Breast Cancer Research Foundation

28 West 44th St., Ste. 609

New York, NY 10036.

bcrf.org

Guest Book