HARTLAND – Neil A. Woodard, 75, formerly of Skowhegan, died peacefully on Dec. 10, 2020, in Pittsfield.

Neil was born on Feb. 6, 1945, the son of the late Kenneth and Florence (Taylor) Woodard. He graduated from Bingham High School and had worked at a local sawmill in his younger years. Something that Neil really enjoyed was pedaling his 3 wheeled bicycle throughout the town of Skowhegan collecting bottles and cans. He also had a soft spot for animals. He spent the last few years of his life living happily at Sanfield Rehab and Living Center in Hartland, where he received excellent care.

He is survived by his sister, Barbara Garnett of Augusta, his brother, Greg Woodard of Bingham, and a sister-in-law, Jean Woodard of Falmouth.

He was predeceased by his parents; two brothers, Frank Woodard and Bruce Woodard, and a sister, Edith Sarah Garnett.

He will be laid to rest beside his parents in Bingham in the summer of 2021.

Care has been provided by Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, Pittsfield.

