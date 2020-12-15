OAKLAND – Peter W. Golden, 70, of Oakland, passed away Dec. 12, 2020 at Northern Light Inland Hospital in Waterville after a brief illness. He was born in Gardiner on May 13, 1950 to the late Robert J. Golden and M. Pauline Dodge Golden.

Peter was a 1968 graduate of Gardiner Area High School and Dartmouth College class of 1972. He went on to do graduate work for two years at the University of North Carolina. Peter worked for the Social Security Administration for 30 years—beginning his career in Rockland, Maine and ending in Baltimore, Maryland as a computer program analyst.

At an early age Peter became interested in genealogy and it developed into a lifelong passion. He also enjoyed golfing and singing with Sacred Harp groups throughout the country. Peter had an amazing memory for dates and details and was always happy to share genealogy information with family.

Peter was a member of the Palermo Historical Society (where he served as treasurer for several years), Kennebec Historical Society and Taconnett Falls Genealogy Society.

During Peter’s times singing with Sacred Harp groups, he gained acquaintances and friends who shared his passion for music. These friends graciously recorded and dedicated songs for Peter to enjoy during his illness.

Time shared with children and grandchildren brought Peter much joy. Many happy memories resulted from watching Tobey play and coach lacrosse; coaching Andrew’s little league team; exploring Civil War battlefields with Drew; cheering on Ashley at ice hockey games; or playing the part of the handsome prince to Jillian’s princess in the family plays she wrote.

In addition to his parents, Peter was predeceased by his brother Bob Nason. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Noreen Tobey Golden of Oakland; sons Tobey Farrington (Karen) of Scarborough, Andrew Golden (Deb) of Waterville; grandchildren Andrew Farrington, Ashley Farrington and Jillian Golden. He also leaves behind his three sisters Carolyn Goggin of West Gardiner, Janine Brown (Ted) of Paradise Valley, Ariz., and Trish Lorenz (Al) of Brewer.; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center and Northern Light Inland Hospital for their care and kindness given to Peter and his family during his hospitalization.

A celebration of life will be held when it is safe to gather again.

Arrangements are in the care of Lawry Brothers Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield, Maine. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Lawry Brothers Funeral Home website: http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

Those who wish to honor Peter’s memory could do any of the following: have a lobster cookout with family, play a round of golf with friends or become actively involved in your local historical society

Guest Book