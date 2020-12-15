AUGUSTA – Robert W. Boettger, 93, formerly of Winthrop, died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 at MaineGeneral Rehabilitation and Long Term Care-Gray Birch, after a short illness.A native of Bloomfield, Conn., he was born in Hartford, Conn. on June 4, 1927, the son of William and Emma (Koffinke) Boettger.A veteran of World War II, he was a Navy firecontrolman and served aboard the Aircraft Carriers U.S.S. Randolph CV14 and was a plank owner (member of the commissioning crew) of the U.S.S. Leyte CV 32.After military service, he worked at a variety of jobs while earning Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Wildlife Management from the University of Connecticut, and on Sept. 12, 1953, he married the former Eleanor Jane Gragnolati of Windsor Locks, Conn., and in 1955 was hired as a wildlife Biologist by the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.His career with the Department spanned over 31 years and included the positions of Regional Wildlife Biologist, Assistant Director, and for the last 14 years of his employment, Director of the Department’s Wildlife Division during a period of great changes and challenges in environmental and resource management. He served as President of the Franklin County Chapter of the Maine State Employees Association, was a member of the National Rifle Association, a member of the Monmouth Fish and Game Association, a member of the Wildlife Society and a charter member of the Maine Chapter of the Wildlife Society.During his retirement years, he found more time to spend on his hobbies of hunting, fishing and gardening. He and his wife traveled extensively throughout the U.S. and Canada in their travel trailer.He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 63 years, Eleanor. He is survived by a son William M. Boettger of Augusta and a daughter Ann Rioux and her husband Ronald of Augusta. He is also survived by two nieces Barbara Badore and her husband Paul, and their children Angela and Joseph, and Elizabeth Christophy, all of Forestville, Conn.; as well as several cousins and their families.Robert’s family would like to thank the Woodlands of Hallowell, Gray Birch Long Term Care and Hospice for the care and kindness they showed to Robert.A private graveside service with military honors will be held in the spring at Kling Cemetery in Augusta.Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St, Winthrop where condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

Guest Book