WATERVILLE – Victoria “Vickie” Briggs, 83, died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at Mount Saint Joseph in Waterville. She was born Feb. 5, 1937 in Burlington, Vt., the daughter of Chester and Florence (Bruleigh) Blow.

In 1955, Vickie graduated from Milton High School in Milton, Vt. and married George M. Briggs. She provided home day care for children for most of her life and graduated from Appalachian Bible College in 1978.

Vickie enjoyed traveling, especially bus tours, and getting together with the girls and playing cards on Saturdays.

She was predeceased by her two daughters, Bonnie Lee Briggs in 1962 and Julie Victoria Briggs in 1964; her husband George in 1988; and her parents.

Visiting hours will be held Wednesday from 4-6 pm at Wheeler Funeral Home, 26 Church Street, Oakland. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 at the Kennebec Valley Baptist Church, 91 Marston Road, Waterville at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Grande Isle Cemetery, Grande Isle Vermont with her husband and daughters.

An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Memorial donations

may be made to:

Clinton Baptist Church

10 Spring Street

Clinton, ME 04927 or:

Kennebec Valley

Baptist Church

91 Marston Rd.

Waterville, ME 04901

Guest Book