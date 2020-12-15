Skowhegan Outdoors in collaboration with Lake George Regional Park is offering the following free community December activities, according to a news release from Main Street Skowhegan:

• The Winter Survival Clinic with Coach Mara Kavanaugh is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at Lake George Regional Park West at 10 Main St. in Canaan. The clinic will focus on how to keep yourself safe while camping or traveling in the cold weather.

Kavanaugh has a sick passion for sleeping in the snow, she will teach you the tips and tricks for keeping yourself cozy and comfortable in cold weather. She will cover topics of thermoregulation, proper layering, preventing cold-related injuries, shelter building and much more.

For this program participants are asked to wear warm clothing and wear face mask. This is a four-hour program, so bring a substantial lunch to eat.

• A Pine Needle Tea Clinic will begin at 10 a.m.Sunday, Dec. 20, at Coburn Woods on Russell Road.

Join Skowhegan Outdoors organizers for a walk in the woods and learn how to make pine needle tea. At this program, participants will forage for pine needles along the Coburn Woods trails, learn about the health benefits of pine needle tea, and brew tea to enjoy with the group.

Coaches will provide foraging expertise, as well as tips for making the perfect brew. Those who have their own drinking vessel, bring it, but it is not necessary. All materials for tea will be provided. Be sure to bring face mask, some water and a snack for this program.

• The Ugly Sweater Stroll will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, along the Debe River Walk trail, 105 Water St. Organizers are looking to see bells, pom-poms, animals, and all the fluff one sweater can handle. Remember to bring face mask, water and a snack.

• A Meditation Walk will start at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, at Coburn Park, 420 Water St. in Skowhegan with Coach Mara Kavanaugh.

Mindfulness isn’t just sitting in one spot. At this program, participants can learn how to bring this practice into everyday life and every action you take. Bring face mask, water, and dress warm.

• A Full Moon Hike at Lake George Regional Park, the last moon of 2020, will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, along the Townsend Trail at Lake George Regional Park East at 10 Main St. in Canaan. This trail will allow participants to see the full moon as it reflects on the lake.

Dress warmly and bring face mask, water, and a snack for this program. Those who do not have warm clothes available can let the coaches know so they can bring some from the gear library.

To register or for more information, visit skowheganoutdoors.com/calendar.

For more information, call 207-612-2571 or email [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: