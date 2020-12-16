AUGUSTA — An Augusta man was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly taking a woman’s wallet and assaulting her as they struggled over her purse.

Joshua Beauparlant, 32, was charged by Augusta police with robbery, domestic violence assault and violating a condition of release, following an incident reported around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on South Chestnut Street.

Police said a woman told them Beauparlant said he needed money and later grabbed her purse as she began to walk away and a struggle ensued over the purse. She told police, according to an affidavit filed by Officer Simon Yorks, that she was brought down to the floor by Beauparlant and he ripped the purse away from her, then grabbed her wallet out of the purse. She yelled for someone to call police and Beauparlant ran out of the South Chestnut Street apartment.

The affidavit states the officer could see a small bruise and redness on the victim’s left forearm, and she said she had pain in her forearm from him pulling the purse from her arm.

The victim said Beauparlant had also grabbed her plate of food and threw it across the room, and had assaulted her previously.

Augusta police learned Beauparlant may have been at a Meadow Hill Road, Manchester home of an acquaintance, and asked the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office to check that residence.

Beauparlant was arrested at the Manchester home by Kennebec County Sheriff’s deputies around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The woman’s wallet was recovered.

Beauparlant was also charged with violating a condition of release. He was on bail with conditions of his release including that he not have contact with the victim or commit any criminal act.

The victim did not require medical treatment, according to Augusta Sgt. Jesse Brann.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: