LEWISTON — Congressman Jared Golden, ME-02, has announced his office’s nominees to the United States Service Academies — the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, U.S. Military Academy at West Point and U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs. To be considered for an appointment to a service academy, applicants must be nominated by an authorized nominating source, which includes Members of Congress.

“This group represents some of Maine’s most talented, skilled and accomplished students. They have all demonstrated exceptional leadership, high academic standards, and a selfless ambition to help others,” said Golden, according to a news release from Golden’s office. “Whatever happens from here, they should all be proud of themselves. We are lucky that they have chosen to offer their talents in service to the country, and it’s an honor to nominate them.”

The nominees were interviewed by a panel of four on their academic record, leadership ability, involvement in extra-curricular activities, and demonstrated commitment to serving their country.

The full list of nominations is below.

United States Naval Academy – Annapolis:

Sawyer Carson, Belfast, Belfast Area High School;

Anna Drinkert, Orono, Orono High School;

Hope Duffy, Brownfield, Fryeburg Academy;

Rylee Eaton, Little Deer Isle, Deer Isle-Stonington High School;

Emelyn Hatch, Pittsfield, Maine Central Institute; and

Isaac Worcester, Belgrade, Messalonskee High School.

United States Military Academy – West Point:

Bryan Frost, Newburgh, Hampden Academy;

Isaiah Bowmaster, Turner, Foundation Faith Academy; and

Garrett Engstrom, Alton, Old Town High School.

United States Air Force Academy – Colorado Springs:

Paxton Dionne, Bangor, Bangor High School;

Garrett Engstrom, Alton, Old Town High School;

Andrew Pappianne, Deer Isle, Deer Isle-Stonington High School; and

Harrison Hartnett, Oxford, Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: