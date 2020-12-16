CATAUMET, Mass. – Beverly (Gramkow) Triff, 84, of Cataumet, Mass. died on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at The Arbors of Bedford, in Bedford, N.H.Mrs. Triff was born on June 6, 1936 in Boston, Mass., the daughter of the late Irving and Margaret (Nay) Gramkow. A daughter of the revolution (DOR), she graduated from Skidmore College with a Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing and received her Master’s Degree from Boston University.Mrs. Triff’s nursing career included working at Boston Lying-In caring for children in the iron lungs, working as a labor and delivery nurse and caring for the students at the Fessenden School in Newton, Mass. Mrs. Triff’s career was defined by the love of caring for others and making her corner of the world a better place.Her interests included sailing, tennis, crossword puzzles and spending time at the beach. She enjoyed playing bridge and hosting parties. Her many dogs and caring for the birds brought her many hours of joy.Mrs. Triff is survived by her three sons, Pete Melinn of Winslow, Doug Melinn and his wife Amy of Merrimack, N.H., Jeff Melinn, of Cataumet, Mass.; her grandchildren, Sydney, Ava, and Reese; her sister, Anne Deane of Framingham, Mass.; her niece, Cindy Mahr and nephew, Scott Deane. Mrs. Triff was predeceased by the love of her life and husband, Roland Triff.Services are planned for a later time when Mrs. Triff’s family and friends can gather to celebrate her life.Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium assisted the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to http://www.phaneuf.netThose who wish to make memorial gifts maycontribute to the:American Cancer Society or: American Societyfor the Prevention ofCruelty to Animals

