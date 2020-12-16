WATERVILLE – Bruce Wayne Hamilton, 72, of Waterville, passed away on Dec. 3, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born on Feb. 1, 1948 to Charlotte and Harold Hamilton in Hartland.

After graduation he began his career at Scott Paper Mill in Winslow, where he worked as a machine tender for 30 years.

Bruce is survived by his son, James Hamilton, daughter-in-law, Jill Hamilton, granddaughters, Kayla Smith and husband Eric Smith, and Julia Hamilton and fiancé Brody Thompson; daughter, Carrie LaCroix, son-in-law Douglas LaCroix, grandson Charles LaCroix and wife Mariah LaCroix, granddaughters Evelyn and Lucia LaCroix; sister, Theresa Bradbury and brother, Gary Hamilton.

Bruce loved his children and grandchildren first and foremost. He was loving and generous father and grandfather and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

At this time there will be no funeral service. Family will have a celebration of life gathering privately.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville. An online guestbook may be signed condolences and memories shared at http://www.gallantfh.com

