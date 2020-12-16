SILVER SPRING, Md. – Dr. Bernard “Bern” Slosberg, 79, of Silver Spring, Md., loving husband of Mary Chor, died of complications from COVID-19 on Dec. 12, 2020. Bernard Slosberg was born on May 10, 1941, to Irene R. Davidson Slosberg and Charles L. Slosberg, in Portland. Bern grew up with a deep attachment to family and was a favorite uncle and great-uncle to many. He was a thoughtful and nonjudgmental listener who made others feel comforted, cared for, and valued. He was selfless, humble, sincere, and unwaveringly patient. His extraordinarily positive spirit, his sense of humor, and his delight in having fun were an inspiration to all who knew him.Plants and animals brought Bern great joy. He and Mary loved to visit gardens together, and there wasn’t a dog or a baby that he didn’t stop to greet.Bern graduated as valedictorian from Gardiner High School in Gardiner in 1959. He subsequently earned a BS in chemical engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, an MD from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York, and a master’s in public health from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.After medical school, he served for two years in the US Public Health Service, and then practiced emergency medicine at Baltimore City Hospital. Throughout the 1980s, he served as a physician and chairman of the Department of Internal Medicine for Group Health Association in Washington, DC. In the 1990s, he worked as regional medical director, Capitol Region, for Aetna Health Insurance. After Bern retired in 2001, volunteering became a vital part of his life. He was recognized as a Super Volunteer at Bread for the City, a DC charity where he served patients in need of free medical care.He was energized by volunteering as an instructor at the medical schools of both the Johns Hopkins University and The George Washington University, where his calm and reflective nature was appreciated by students and colleagues alike.Bern and Mary spent many summers vacationing in Damariscotta where Bern volunteered for the local hospice and the public library. In 2018, they moved to Riderwood Senior Living Community in Silver Spring, Md., where they made many friends.He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Mary Chor; sisters Deborah Feinson (Robert) of Wilmington, Del., and Estafaye Levine (Gerald, deceased) of Lexington, Mass.; many adoring nieces and nephews; and his best friend Randy Barker of Baltimore, Md.. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Sylvia Saldinger.In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Bernard’s memory to Bread for the City at: https://breadforthecity.org/donation/givetoday/

