EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. – Jacqueline A. O’Neill passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at her home in East Brunswick, N.J. where she had resided for almost 60 years.

Born in Waterville, Maine, she was a graduate of Mount Merici Academy of Waterville and St. Mary’s General Hospital School of Nursing in Lewiston.

Prior to retirement in 1993, Jacqueline spent over 30 years as Emergency Room Nurse at St. Peter’s University Hospital, New Brunswick. Once retired she joined a local hiking club, spent time traveling all over the country to visit family and friends, and volunteered to provide meals and transportation to appointments for local seniors.

Jacqueline advocated for the education and care of her daughter Eileen alongside other families in the state that had children born handicapped due to the Rubella outbreak in the 1960’s. Her efforts in partnership with the NJ Association of the Deaf and Blind opened the first residential house of its kind for handicapped adults in the state.

She was a Master Gardener, an avid reader, bird watcher, dog lover, quilter, a die-hard Yankee and NJ Devils fan. She was most passionate about her weekly Canasta games with friends.

Jacqueline was predeceased by her parents, William and Antoinette Cameron; and by her sister, Jeanne Cameron Gagne.

Surviving are her five children, Maureen Wilson and her husband Steve of Buckhannon, W. Va., Marjorie O’Neill of Milltown, N.J., Charles “Jay” O’Neill and his wife Laura of Golden, Colo., Richard O’Neill and his wife Angela of Milford, N.J., Eileen O’Neill of Spotswood, N.J.; five grandchildren, Anne Marie Katalenas, C.J. O’Neill, Casey O’Neill, Cameron Wilson, Steven Wilson and his wife Jennifer; and two great-grandchildren, Marcus and Liam.

Friends and family may visit on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. at THE BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Rd., East Brunswick, NJ 08816.

Jacqueline’s family will be planning a final memorial service in her hometown of Waterville in the spring. Due to COVID and current weather conditions, details will be planned at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in

Jacqueline’s honor to:

Alzheimer’s Foundation of America at alzfdn.org

