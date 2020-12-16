AUGUSTA — Police don’t know what caused a truck driven by an Augusta man, who was killed when he crashed Monday night, to leave the road.

Scott W. Jones, 41, was killed when his 2000 Dodge Ram pickup truck crashed in the area of 460 Eastern Ave. His 6-year-old daughter, the only passenger in the pickup, was taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center to be treated for injuries that were not life threatening after the crash, which was reported around 10:40 p.m. Monday.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene by Augusta Rescue personnel.

Augusta Police Sgt. Jesse Brann said Wednesday police believe no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

According to police, Jones’s truck left Eastern Avenue, which is also known as State Route 17, and struck a utility pole, causing a transformer on the pole to blow up in a flash of blue light. An Augusta officer in the area that night saw the flash and responded, coming upon the crash within a few minutes of it occurring. Brann said police don’t know why Jones’s vehicle left the roadway.

The case remains under investigation, and that investigation will include from the state Medical Examiner’s Office, police said.

The crash was not, as previously reported, reconstructed by Maine State Police. Incorrect information was provided to the newspaper.

Police dispatch records indicate the accident was at or near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Pleasant Hill Road.

