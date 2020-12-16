Out of the Blue Livestream Series with Samuel James will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18.
The Blue Facebook event will feature live music and conversation with James.
With a voice of grit and gravel, the roots musician sings with an authenticity lost in time. A modern guitar master, James’ skill has a depth and range that seems impossible for a man with only two hands. For more information, visit portcityblue.com.
