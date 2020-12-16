TOBOGGAN

The 2021 U.S. National Toboggan Championships at Camden Snow Bowl has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual event was scheduled to take place the first weekend in February, with a reduced field of about 100 participants instead of the 400 who took part in 2020, “but the rise of infections has made it impossible to ensure a safe event,” said committee co-chairs Stuart Young and Holly Anderson in a press release.

The 31st edition of the event is now scheduled for the weekend of Feb. 11-13 in 2022.

COLLEGES

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Sonya Morris scored 23 points and Deja Church added 18 to lead No. 24 DePaul to an 86-82 win over ninth-ranked Kentucky (6-1), in Chicago.

• Queen Egbo recorded 15 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 7 Baylor (5-1) extended the nation’s longest active home winning streak to 59 games with an 86-52 victory over Southern (0-4).

• Elisa Pinzan scored 19 points for No. 23 South Florida (4-1) in a 66-58 win at Memphis (2-3).

• Duke has paused team activities because of two positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the program’s travel party.

The school announced the postponement of Sunday’s game at No. 4 North Carolina State and Tuesday’s game against UNC Wilmington.

FOOTBALL: Georgia has ended its search to find a replacement for Vanderbilt, which had been scheduled to visit Athens on Saturday.

The game was canceled when Vanderbilt’s roster fell below minimum requirements set by the Southeastern Conference’s COVID-19 protocols.

• Kansas State has paused all football activities and has withdrawn from bowl consideration after an outbreak of positive tests and contact tracing procedures would not have left the Wildcats with enough players to compete in a game.

TENNIS

AUSTRALIAN OPEN: The first Grand Slam event of 2021 will begin Feb. 8, three weeks later than planned, as part of a pandemic-altered tennis calendar.

Qualifying for the tournament is being moved to Doha, Qatar, from Jan. 10-13.

That will be followed by a period of about 2 1/2 weeks set aside for travel to Melbourne and a 14-day quarantine period for players and their coaches or other support staff.

SOCCER

CONCUSSIONS: Soccer competitions can start trials next month to allow extra substitutes when a player is suspected of having a concussion after the sport’s rule-making panel approved the move Wednesday.

The International Football Association Board said the “extensive trials” will be allowed with a focus that “if in doubt, the player is withdrawn.” The English Football Association has previously said it could use the rule in FA Cup men’s and women’s games, which resume next month.

Teams will be allowed a permanent substitution in concussion cases, with the player involved not allowed to return later in the game. The aim is to remove the incentive to keep a concussed player on the field and to discourage rushed medical assessments.

ENGLAND: Roberto Firmino scored with a 90th-minute header as Liverpool beat visiting Tottenham, 2-1, to climb above its opponent for first place in the Premier League.

• Richarlison scored his first Premier League goal in nearly three months to lead Everton to a 2-0 win at Leicester.

Everton climbed up to fifth place, one point behind third-place Southampton and Leicester.

• Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ended his longest run without a Premier League goal for Arsenal to salvage a 1-1 draw against Southampton, ensuring his team avoided losing five straight top-flight home games for the first time in its 134-year history.

GERMANY: Robert Lewandowski scored twice to give Bayern Munich a 2-1 win over Wolfsburg, but Bayer Leverkusen stayed atop the Bundesliga with a 4-0 victory over Cologne.

FRANCE: American striker Timothy Weah grabbed a late insurance goal as Lille won 2-0 at Dijon to remain atop the French league ahead of a weekend showdown with defending champion Paris Saint-Germain.

ITALY: Pierre Kalulu helped AC Milan maintain its unbeaten league record, as his late equalizer snatched a 2-2 draw at Genoa.

Milan remained in first place but saw its advantage cut from three points to one over Inter Milan, which beat 10-man Napoli, 1-0.

• Federico Chiesa scored his first league goal for Juventus, but the nine-time Serie A champion was held to a 1-1 draw by Atalanta after Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty.

HOCKEY

NHL: The Minnesota Wild signed goalie Andrew Hammond to a one-year, two-way contract, adding insurance at the position in light of a long-term injury for Alex Stalock.

The Wild announced Stalock, who took over as their primary goalie down the stretch last season, has an upper-body injury that will sideline him indefinitely. Cam Talbot and Kaapo Kähkönen are the other goalies on their roster.

Send questions/comments to the editors.