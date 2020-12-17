DAMARISCOTTA — Skidompha Public Library is one of only 40 schools and libraries in the U.S., and the only one in Maine, chosen to receive a microgrant from the Beanstack Black Voices Microgrant program. Grants were awarded to libraries that are committed to discussing and enhancing programs that focus on social justice and equity work, according to a news release from the library.

Beanstack, a Black-owned company run by a husband/wife team, is the web-based reading tracking software Skidompha used for their Summer Reading Program. Zoobean, Beanstack’s parent company (originally funded by appearing on the popular TV show, Shark Tank), is offering this microgrant to help Skidompha create reading-related programs to advance social justice and equity initiatives. Skidompha will focus this project on newly independent readers, offering book bundles and take-home kits to promote social justice and diversity.

The aim of this project is to deepen engagement and learning — for parents and caregivers who are looking for resources on how to talk to their kids about race, there will be information packets included with the book bundles.

Skidompha is thrilled to be joining other libraries and schools around the world who are doing this important work. Updates will be made to Skidompha’s website and newsletter as soon as the book bundles are ready to be shared with patrons. The target date is for midwinter. Skidompha hopes many of their patrons will have a chance to check out these great resources.

The library offers curbside services from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday and from 10 a.m. to 1 .m. Saturday.

For more information, call 207-563-5513 or visit skidompha.org.

.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: