WATERVILLE – Joseph G. E. Rodrigue, 77, passed away Dec. 9, 2020, at Oak Grove Center in Waterville. He was born Nov. 3, 1943 in Waterville, the son of Albert and Juliette (Vellieux) Rodrigue.

He graduated from Waterville High School in 1978. He was employed as a custodian at the Waterville Elk’s Lodge and was a member of the Waterville VFW. He enjoyed going to garage sales and junk stores. He was a veteran who proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War until his honorable discharge.

Joseph is survived by his daughter, Nancy Clowes of Waterville; three brothers, Albert Rodrigue Jr. and wife Jeanne, John Rodrigue and wife Bernadette, James Rodrigue and wife Barbara; sister, Theresa Rodrigue; and nephew, Scott McAdoo.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine, 04976.

