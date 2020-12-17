STONEHAM, Mass. – Rosemarie, known to her family and friends as Doody, passed away Nov. 30, 2020. She was born on June 18, 1931, in Mineola, N.Y. to Clara and Gerrit Duys. When she was very young, her family moved to Martha’s Vineyard where she spent her youth.She left the island to attend Brown University, where she graduated with a degree in French Literature. After graduating, she moved to Belgium to perfect her French. Upon returning to the United States, she moved to Maine where she ran an equestrian school, indulging her lifelong love of horses. Subsequently, she became a teacher, working at Canaan Elementary School for 26 years.At the age of 13, she met Robert “Bob” Doane, while swimming in a pond behind her family farm in West Tisbury. When she was 19, he proposed, but she said “No!” They both moved off the island and on to separate lives. In the summer of 1978, by chance, their path’s crossed again. In 1992 they were married and were happy at each other’s side for 28 years.In her retirement, she spent her winters in Maine and her summers back on her beloved Martha’s Vineyard. There she enjoyed spending time on the beach, riding her bike, walking in the woods, gardening, and collecting berries–she became famous for her homemade jams and jellies. She was also a lover of books and classical music.She is survived by her loving husband; her stepchildren Linda, Cynthia and her husband Scot, and Robert; as well as her stepgranddaughter Julia and her husband Matt. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Traudy, Terre, Teddy, Timmy, Tony and Toby.She was the sweetest and most kind person who always saw the bright side of life. She will be dearly missed by everybody who knew her.

Guest Book