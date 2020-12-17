WATERVILLE – Victoria “Vickie” Briggs, 83, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020m at Mount Saint Joseph in Waterville.

She was born Feb. 5, 1937, in Burlington, Vermont, the daughter of Chester and Florence (Bruleigh) Blow.

In 1955, Vickie graduated from Milton High School in Milton, Vermont, and married George M. Briggs. She provided home day care for children for most of her life and graduated from Appalachian Bible College in 1978.

Vickie enjoyed traveling, especially bus tours, and getting together with the girls and playing cards on Saturdays.

She was predeceased by her two daughters, Bonnie Lee Briggs in 1962 and Julie Victoria Briggs in 1964, her husband, George, in 1988, her parents.

Vickie is survived by her brother, Leon Blow and his wife, Carol of Georgia; her sister-in-law, Amy Morway of Vermont; and several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held Wednesday from 4-6 p.m., at Wheeler Funeral Home, 26 Church Street, Oakland. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at the Kennebec Valley Baptist Church, 91 Marston Road, Waterville at 11 a.m.

Burial will be in Grande Isle Cemetery, Grande Isle Vermont, with her husband and daughters.

Memorial donations may be made to the Clinton Baptist Church

10 Spring Street

Clinton, ME 04927 or

Kennebec Valley Baptist Church

P.O. Box 704

Waterville, ME 04903-0704

