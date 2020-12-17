WALES — A woman was taken to a Lewiston hospital Thursday night after she was struck by a pickup truck on Route 126, just beyond the Oak Hill Cash Market.

The woman, estimated to be in her mid-20s, was said to have suffered minor injuries when she was struck by a Ford F-150 at about 6 p.m.

The names of those involved were not immediately available.

Wales Fire Chief Anthony Siderio and Sabattus Fire Chief Troy Cailler were among the first rescuers on the scene and said the woman’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

State police and the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash and briefly closed the road while the woman was treated and taken to a hospital.

The crash remained under investigation later Thursday night.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: