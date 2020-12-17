A snowstorm that has hammered areas south of Maine blew into the state early Thursday morning, reducing visibility and prompting schools to close for the day or switch to remote learning.

Snow began falling in southern York County well before dawn and reached Portland by 5 a.m. The storm is expected to quickly intensify, likely causing whiteout conditions in some areas of the state.

About 6-8 inches of snow was forecast for Portland and the storm was expected to leave the area by Thursday afternoon, said meteorologist Hunter Tubbs of the National Weather Service in Gray. Areas just south of Portland were expected to get 9 to 10 inches of snow while northwestern Maine was expected to get only 1-2 inches.

“The heaviest amount of snowfall will be in the morning and could make for dangerous driving conditions,” Tubbs said. “The big difference, though, between this storm and the last storm will be the dry, light, fluffy snow. The risk for power outages will be a lot less.”

More than 150,000 lost power in a storm on Dec. 5 when heavy, wet snow combined with windy conditions.

The weather service issued a winter storm warning for York and Cumberland counties that remains in effect until 4 p.m. Thursday.

Temperatures were expected to dip into the low teens Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The Maine Turnpike Authority has reduced speed limits for the entire length of the turnpike and prohibited oversized vehicles.

The Maine Emergency Management Agency issued a warning Wednesday evening for Mainers to exercise caution, especially if they have to travel Thursday morning.

“Travel conditions could be very difficult with the snow and blowing snow impacting the commute (Thursday) morning and evening,” MEMA Director Peter Rogers said. “We’ve been planning with the key partners to ensure the safety of Maine residents and address issues that could arrive due to the storm.”

The approach to the winter weather varied in school districts across York and Cumberland counties. Some districts, including South Portland and Westbrook, are holding remote classes on Thursday. Others, including Portland, have called for a traditional snow day with no classes.

Jeff Porter, superintendent of MSAD 51 in Cumberland, sent a letter to the school community on Wednesday night announcing school would be closed and remote learning would not be held on Thursday. He encouraged families to get off screens, play in the snow or “do whatever it takes to remind each other (and ourselves) why the simplicities of life are indeed the best parts.”

“Thursday will be the first significant snow storm of the school year. It reminds me of the pre-COVID times when things seemed a bit gentler and a bit easier. The last nigh months have seemed like an endless loss of so many things, and the complete loss of those traditional snow days this year would be yet another one,” he wrote.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: