I am responding to the letter about masks which asks, at the end, for “Any takers?” – any letters from defenders of the no mask dogma (“Why are so many people against masks,” Dec. 13). The reason is that I, too, am interested in the arguments.
The only argument I hear repeatedly is that wearing masks is an infringement of individual rights. Which individual rights? Another response that I hear is, “Well, it’s all a hoax.” What nonsense!
I applaud the writer asking for feedback and look forward to the answers that may be printed. I hate wearing a mask, but I do it because it is a sensible thing to do and, perhaps, it will prevent me or anyone else close to me from becoming sick.
Philippa M.G. Beal
Jefferson
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Movie Review J.P. Devine
J.P. Devine Movie Review: ‘Love Actually’
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Phyllis J. (Smith) DeCamp
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Charles Edward Moreshead
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Natalia Lepuschenko
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Ronald “Randy” Gillis
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.