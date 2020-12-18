I am responding to the letter about masks which asks, at the end, for “Any takers?” – any letters from defenders of the no mask dogma (“Why are so many people against masks,” Dec. 13). The reason is that I, too, am interested in the arguments.

The only argument I hear repeatedly is that wearing masks is an infringement of individual rights. Which individual rights? Another response that I hear is, “Well, it’s all a hoax.” What nonsense!

I applaud the writer asking for feedback and look forward to the answers that may be printed. I hate wearing a mask, but I do it because it is a sensible thing to do and, perhaps, it will prevent me or anyone else close to me from becoming sick.

Philippa M.G. Beal
Jefferson

