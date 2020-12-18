ST. ALBANS, Vt. – Natalia Lepuschenko, 92, died peacefully on Dec. 14, 2020, at The Villa Rehab in St. Albans, Vt.

She was born in a small village near Poland in Belarus on Sept. 5, 1928, being one of 11 siblings. Natalia was the daughter of Nikita and Harpina Demidenko of Richmond, Maine.

Natalia is survived by her two daughters, Irene McCarthy and husband, Robert of Rindge, N.H.; Anna Sidelinger and husband, Richard of Richmond; and son, Walter Lepuschenko and wife Karen of Fairfax, Vt.; her sister, Lidia Dubowski of South River, N.J.; her grandchildren, Robert, Riana, and Natasha.

In her early teens, she and her family were forced to flee their home due to the start of World War II. They lived in forced labor camps repairing railroad lines that were bombed by Allied military forces. When liberated in 1945, they migrated to Kufstein, Austria, where she married her late husband, Basilio Lepuschenko on Oct. 18, 1948. She and her immediate family left Europe for Argentina in the early 1950s. Here, she had her two daughters, Irene and Anna. In 1957, Natalia and her family immigrated to America. Eventually, Natalia and her husband bought land and settled in Richmond.

Natalia called Richmond her home for over 50 years and was blessed with a son, Walter, who was born in 1968. Natalia was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and loved by all who came to know her. Natalia was an avid homemaker, gardener, cook, baker, and seamstress. She was also a talented singer and belonged to the Slavophile Society. Natalia was a member of the St. Alexander Nevsky Church of Richmond where she sang in the choir and regularly attended services.

She will be remembered by her family and friends for her amazing cooking abilities without any recipe to follow. Every meal, she would be found refilling peoples’ plates. Her favorite food to push was mashed potatoes. Natalia was a vivacious presence for all who knew her and she will be greatly missed.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 18, at 10 a.m., at St. Alexander Nevsky Church, Church Street, Richmond, Maine, 04357. Burial will take place in the spring.

Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home 130 Pleasant St. Richmond, Maine, 04357.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to either The Villa Rehab who provided loving care in her final years at 7 Forest Hill Drive,

St. Albans City, VT 05478 or

the St. Alexander Nevsky Church located at

15 Church St.

Richmond, Maine, 04357.

