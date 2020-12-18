AUGUSTA – Phyllis J. (Smith) DeCamp, 73, of Augusta, died peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at MaineGeneral Rehabilitation and Long Term Care – Glenridge in Augusta.

She was born in Brunswick, Maine on Sept. 28, 1947, the daughter of Carroll Smith and Muriel Smith Lounsbury.

She worked for many years as a secretary and her proudest accomplishment was working for State of Maine Governor McKernan.

Phyllis’s children and grandchildren were the light of her life and she cared for them deeply. She was an avid reader, enjoyed playing computer games, collecting porcelain dolls, playing slots at the casino, and socializing at the Orioles in Sebastian, Florida.

She is survived by her husband, Dale C. DeCamp; her four children, Suzanne Ouellette of California, Michelle Veilleux and her husband Levi of Sidney, Maine, Valerie Preshong of Connecticut, and James Preshong and his wife Kathy of Augusta, Maine; her former husband and father of her four children, Francois Preshong; her grandchildren, Matthew Avila, Meagan Ouellette, Jessica Cummings, Amanda Ouellette, Nicolas Veilleux and Ashley Preshong; and her siblings David, Carolyn, Ronald, Sharon, George, Tammy, Tim, Paula, Pamela, Carla, Matthew, Michael, and Steven.

There will not be services at this time. A burial service will be held in the spring.

The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to the staff at MaineGeneral Rehabilitation and Long Term Care – Glenridge for the wonderful care given to Phyllis over the last two years.

Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net

