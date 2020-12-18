WATERVILLE- It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Ronald “Randy” Gillis after losing his battle with COVID-19 on Dec. 15, 2020. He was born on Aug. 9, 1961, in Sydney, Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, spending his childhood in New Waterford, Cape Breton, Nova Scotia. He was raised by loving parents Ronald and Florence Gillis. Randy moved to the United States in 1984 with his then-wife, Melody, in support of her nursing career. Randy worked at Huhtamaki for 33 years.

A proud Cape Bretoner at heart, Randy looked forward to going home every summer. One of his happiest moments was when he became a grandfather. The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff in the Maine general critical care unit: Dr. Henry, Dr. Ho, Julius, Maria, Sam, Josh, Tiffany, Tabitha, and Nick.

Randy is survived by his daughters, Kayleigh Love (James) and Sarah Gillis; his grandchildren, Jensen Love and Margot Love; his fiancée, Renee Michaud; his ex-wife, Melody Gillis, and mother, Florence Gillis; his brothers, Joseph (Marina) Gillis, Glen Gillis, Paul (Diane) De Ruyte, and Mark (Bin) De Ruyte and sisters, Karen (Paul) Lowe, Nancy De Ruyte, Heather (David) Hare, and Theresa (Rick) McPhee.

He was predeceased by his father, Ronald Gillis and birth mother, Anne-marie De Ruyte.

Visitation will be held at Veilleux and Redington Funeral Home, 8 Elm Street, Waterville, Maine, 04901, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. Please keep in mind social distancing as you pay your respects, and masks are required.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Veilleux and Redington Funeral Home. Condolences and memories can be shared by visiting Ronald’s guestbook at http://www.veilleuxfuneralhome.com.

