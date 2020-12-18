Here are some of our favorite photos from the Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel from the past week.
Shovels await shovelers Thursday outside of Harvey’s Hardware in Gardiner during the first major snow storm of the winter season. Andy Molloy/Kennebec Journal
Skiers hit the trails as the sun shines through man-made snow in the air in Waterville on Tuesday. Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel
Elector-at-large Shenna Bellows of Manchester speaks Monday, Dec. 14, with page Bruce Hall while voting to affirm the election of Joe Biden as president. Andy Molloy/Kennebec Journal
Tom Deschaine receives a wreath Tuesday to place at Veterans Memorial Park in Winslow. Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel
Norann Garcia clears her driveway Thursday on High Street in Fairfield. Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel
Cony High School swimmers practice Tuesday at the Kennebec Valley YMCA in Augusta. Andy Molloy/Kennebec Journal
Colby Ryder repairs a 2014 Arctic Cat in the shop at Kramer’s on Tuesday in downtown Sidney. Sledders across Maine are tuning up their rides while waiting for enough snow to hit the trails for the beginning of snowmobile season. Eric Kramer, whose family has operated the tractor, snow machine and implement business since 1966, said sales of everything is up since COVID-19 restrictions went into place this year but “service is way, way ahead of normal.” Andy Molloy/Kennebec Journal
Logan Johnston cuts open a round bale Monday, Dec. 14, for the herd of cattle he raises with his wife, Phyllis, at their farm in Gardiner. Demand for the grass fed beef they cultivate at Oaklands Farm is “very high,” the farmer said, with the entire herd already sold before the end of the year. Andy Molloy/Kennebec Journal
Crews clear the walkways Thursday at Colby College in Waterville. Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel