The 57th annual Waterville Rotary Auction with hundreds of gifts, services and discount items was held in late November as a part of the Waterville Rotary Club’s commitment to support of area programs and initiatives highlighting childhood literacy.

This year, Rotary Club of Waterville identified Educare Central Maine’s Lab School and Learning Hub as the beneficiary of proceeds from the 2020 Rotary Auction. Total auction proceeds, supplemented by a Rotary divisional grant allowed for a $13,500 donation to this program, according to a news release from the rotary.

Educare is celebrating its 10-year anniversary this year, having served more than 1,300 children from more than 1,000 families. It is a platform for change, working to provide support as they accomplish their goals to advance their schooling and employment opportunities. Children will be ready to thrive when they enter kindergarten and parents will be equipped to support their family’s needs.

For more about Educare’s Lab School & Learning Hub, visit educarecentralmaine.org.

