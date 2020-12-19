WELLS — The Friends of Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge and Refuge Staff will hold a year-long, anniversary celebration of the 50 years since the refuge was named after the nation’s foremost and forward thinking biologist, Rachel Carson.

The Sense of Wonder Art Contest is one of several events and activities the Friends and Refuge staff have organized for public participation until August 2021. Each month has a different theme for those who submit to the contest, according to a news release from the wildlife refuge.

December’s theme is “People on the Refuge.” Each submitted art item must depict how people recreate or study the habitat and wildlife of the Refuge on any of the Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge properties including Wells, Kennebunk, Kittery, Saco, Biddeford and a few other areas.

During December, judges will accept visual art media and written works of art depicted in a photo including photography, paintings, drawings, sculpture, short prose and poetry. Submit a photo in JPG format no smaller than 1000 pixels on the longest side. Likewise, poetry and/or short prose can be in either a Word or PDF file.

One winning selection from each media designation will be selected on the last day of each month, announced to the winner and news media, compiled with other monthly selections and published in a 2022 wall calendar commemorating the Refuge’s 50th Anniversary Celebration! The “People’s Choice” recognition will be awarded in 2022 for the calendar’s cover.

Note: The art contest theme for January 2021 is “Winter on the Refuge.” Only photography and poetry are accepted. Upload entries beginning Jan. 1.

To submit up to three items, visit friendsofrachelcarsonnwr.org by Tuesday, Dec. 29.

