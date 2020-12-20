Folks, there are some people who have not been recognized for their efforts in this crisis. They are the people who somehow run the bus service for all of us who need the transportation, whether it be for food, medicine, or whatever else.

Thank you all.

 

Raymond Dostie

Augusta

