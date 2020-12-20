Fire swept through a residence on Williams Road in Lyman this weekend, but the man who lived in the modular home was able to escape without injury, officials said.

The Goodwins Mills Fire and Rescue Department, in a news release posted on its Facebook page Sunday, said the double-wide was engulfed in flames when crews arrived just before 5 p.m. Saturday. The home, which had a metal roof and walkout basement, was destroyed.

Since it was not safe to enter the burning structure, crews fought the fire while remaining outside. They remained on the scene past midnight, returning Sunday morning to clean up the rubble.

“The elderly gentleman who lived in the home was uninjured. He is staying with family. He has no insurance to cover the expense of cleaning up or rebuilding,” the Fire Department said.

Firefighters from Alfred, Arundel, Biddeford, Kenneunk, Saco, Sanford and Waterboro responded to the fire. Its cause remains under investigation.

