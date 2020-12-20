Boston Red Sox coach Jason Varitek has tested positive for COVID-19, his wife Catherine Varitek wrote Saturday on Twitter.

“Just when we thought we were doing everything right Covid found a way in,” Catherine Varitek tweeted. “Jason has tested positive w/ Covid-19. He’s doing well for the most part, and is self isolating. Please, take extra precautions this holiday season! Wear your masks, keep your distance & wash your hands.”

The 48-year-old Varitek, the former team captain who won World Series titles with Boston in 2004 and 0’7, will serve as a full-time Red Sox coach in 2021 for the first time.

On Nov. 20, Varitek was promoted to game-planning coordinator, a new position within the organization. Varitek previously served as a special assistant in the front office and catching coach.

COVID-19 shortened the 2020 season to just 60 regular-season games. And it could affect when the 2021 season begins.

Major League Baseball owners and the MLB Players Association reportedly are at odds on a start date for the 2021 season. The union wants to start on time while the owners want the season delayed so all players can receive the coronavirus vaccine before reporting to spring training, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported.

Varitek spent a lot of time at Fenway Park working with Red Sox players this past summer. He even stepped in as the home plate umpire for a Red Sox scrimmage during summer training camp.

The number of coronavirus cases continues to surge in this state. Another 3,995 Massachusetts residents tested positive Saturday while there are 81,282 cases active in the state, health officials said Saturday.

