Many donations to the toy fund are made in memory of mothers. That seems especially true this year, with notes from donors about how it was their mothers who filled the holidays with warmth and joy and lasting memories.

One such donation came from Mary Turner: “In memory of my mom, Ruth Hamm, who donated every year, miss her so much.”

Ruth Hamm was a shining example of a loving mother who made sure her children had joy-filled holidays. And that wasn’t always easy.

We know this because many years ago, Hamm turned to the Press Herald Toy Fund for help during a difficult time. And for the rest of her life she gave back, making annual donations. Her daughter took over when Hamm died in February 2014.

Ruth Hamm told us her story in 2010 when asked about why she had become such a faithful donor to the toy fund.

“I’ve been there,” said Hamm, then an 81-year-old great-grandmother from Portland. “It was about 50 years ago.”

Hamm was divorced, and had an 8-year-old son and a 6-year-old daughter. She worked as a waitress at Woolworth’s, but money was tight and she didn’t know how she could give her children the Christmas they deserved, she said.

She wrote to the toy fund, which had been launched about a decade earlier by providing toys to 1,200 needy children in Portland.

“They helped me. I remember them bringing me the presents,” Hamm said. She also remembers making sure to write a note on each one before the kids unwrapped them on Christmas morning.

“I wanted the kids to think they were from Santa Claus. They never knew until they got big,” she said. “Now, they’re all grown up and have kids of their own. They all did pretty good.”

Hamm, who later remarried and had to two more children, always remembered how hopeless it can feel for parents who struggle at this time of year, and how much gifts can mean to children at those times.

She left behind four children, three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren when she died in 2014.

When she spoke to us in 2010 a few years earlier, Ruth Hamm talked about how much she was looking forward to another joy-filled Christmas with her family.

• THE PRESS HERALD TOY FUND in the Spirit of Bruce Roberts uses donations from readers to provide toys to thousands of Maine children who might otherwise not receive holiday gifts because of hardships faced by their parents. Now in its 71st year, the fund is accepting applications for toys from needy families in York, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Androscoggin, Lincoln and Knox counties.

• DONATIONS to help buy the toys can be made at pressheraldtoyfund.org or by writing checks to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund and mailing them to the fund at P.O. Box 7310, Portland, ME 04112.

• FOR MORE INFORMATION, call 791-6672 or go to: pressheraldtoyfund.org.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

Given in memory of Charlotte Lacrosse $20

In memory of Paul L. Sieg, from Melissa Sieg $20

In memory of Susan Jean Stevens. We love and miss her so much. Rich, Eric, Tim, Dad & Mom $100

Irene Reilly $50

Merry Christmas, Kids! $250

In memory of Jack’s love for children $200

In memory of Ray D. Gibson $20

Anonymous $75

In memory of Wm. Mitton $250

In memory of Chris Heavey $250

In memory of Suzy and Angel $200

In memory of Doris & Eric $50

In memory of Rosie $50

Gregory Soper $50

In loving memory of Marilyn Todd, who loved all children $50

Patricia Moran $50

In memory of James Haines $100

Peggy & Jim Folland $200

Merry Christmas! $100

Merry Christmas from Eleanor $40

Anonymous $100

Susan M. King $150

In loving memory of Jack, Betty, Stephen & Mary Hines, and Eddie and Bessie Harrigan, from the family $50

Anonymous $500

In memory of the Lachance children, Love, Mom

Barbara Gauditz $1,000

In memory of Charlotte LaCrosse $50

GRB Maritime Realty – Kathy Anuszewski $100

Howie & Sara Jean Vandersea $100

In loving memory of Kathleen M. Cribby (A) , sadly missed by her sisters, Anne and Pat $1,000

Peter & Debbie Murray $200

Merry Christmas from Maddie $100

Tyler, Zachary, Griffin, & Curtis $200

Anonymous $500

In loving memory of Linda Jellerson Mills $50

Stacy Calderwood & Scott Dinsmore $500

FROM AN ELF $500

Susan Haynes $50

Kerry And Carl Robinson $500

Kelly & David Smith $250

Peter & Cecilia Brown $200

Ala & William Reid $200

Falmouth High School Staff $225

Liz & Robert Wagner $250

Year-to-date total: $196,186.25

