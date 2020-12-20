WATERVILLE – Rodney G. Sabattus died Dec. 12, 2020 at his home in Waterville. Born in 1951 in Calais, he was the son of Merrill Sabattus and Eileen (Sydleman/Sabattus) Frost.

Rod attended Immaculate Conception Catholic grade school, was a 1969 graduate of Calais Memorial High School and graduated from the University of Maine at Orono in 1974 with a B.A. in Economics. Rod had a 35-plus year career with the Internal Revenue Service beginning as an RO and subsequently holding various positions within management until his retirement in 2009.

RG and Robin (Adams) met in the fall of 1982 while he was on assignment to the Augusta Office. Married in November of 1984, they shared a deep commitment and love for one another.

In his youth, Rod served as an altar boy at the Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church in Calais. A person of faith in Our Lord God, Rod worshiped in the communities of Corpus Christi Parish and China Baptist Church.

Rod was a courteous and kind person with a quiet, dignified presence. He enjoyed listening to jazz and reading mysteries, including the Rumpole stories by John Mortimer. A reader of both local and national news, Rod kept abreast of current and international affairs. His travels always included reading the local newspaper and searching for national newspapers which were not as available in central Maine. He was a sports fan of UMO hockey and the New England Patriots and he himself was a “legendary” golfer.

He loved animals and, over the past few years, enjoyed the simple pleasures of watching and feeding the birds. He appreciated the many community members he would meet while volunteering for the collaborative walking program offered between MaineGeneral and Colby College.

Rod is survived by his wife of 36 years, Robin; his aunt, Betty Moreside; sister-in-law, Nancy, brother-in-law, Lawrence and wife Vikie, brother-in-law, Scott and wife Priscilla; several cousins; and several nieces and nephews; and his good friends, Brian Johnson and Jeff Flint.

Robin would like to thank her family for the support given RG and her during the past few years. She would also like to thank the MaineGeneral Hospice staff, especially Marsha, Deb and Jill; and caregivers Emily, Kelly, Karolyn, Tammie, Michelle and Sande whose kindness, compassion and excellent care made it possible for RG to remain in his home.

Services will be at a later date with burial at China Extension Cemetery.

Memories may be shared and an online register book may be signed by visiting http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Lawry Brothers Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.

Memorial donations may be made in Rod’s memory to the charity inspired by his aunt:

Dorothy’s Gift,

C/O AV Home Care Services,

795 Main St.,

Berlin, NH 03570.

Guest Book