During this holiday season, people are more cognizant of thanking front-line workers, grocery clerks, etc. How about we show we care about the employees in charge of collecting the grocery carts by returning them to a corral? It would be easier for them instead of having to hike all over the parking lot.

It’s the least we can do, like wearing a face-covering.

 

Mary Plato

Augusta

