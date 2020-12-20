A shooting in the Washington County town of Robbinston sent one person to a Bangor hospital on Saturday afternoon, Maine State Police said Sunday.

Authorities have been holding back most details of the incident, including who the victim is and what that person’s medical condition is.

In a news release Sunday, state police said the incident took place at 1:48 p.m. Saturday outside a residence in Robbinston, which is near Calais. The person injured in the shooting was taken to an area hospital and then flown to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, state police said.

State police troopers from Troop J, along with the agency’s Major Crimes Unit and Evidence Response Team, responded to the site and interviewed witnesses overnight.

Because the investigation is active, police aren’t releasing further information.

There is no danger to the public, state police spokeswoman Katy England said Saturday night.

