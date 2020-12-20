Thank you to the Central Maine Power line crews in the latest storm. They did an awesome job getting our power restored, working around the clock.

I remember when we had an ice storm 20 years ago or so, and we were without power for two weeks! Only two days this time. I appreciate your hard work.

 

Cynthia Bolduc

Mercer

