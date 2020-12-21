The American Civil Liberties Union of Maine is calling on state health officials to prioritize residents and staff of prisons and jails during the early rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

The advocacy organization sent a letter Monday to the Department of Health and Human Services and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention asking that these individuals be included in Phase 1 on the state’s vaccine distribution plan.

“Maine has a moral and legal obligation to provide adequate health care to people who are incarcerated, which includes ensuring that they are vaccinated against COVID-19,” Meagan Sway, policy director of the ACLU of Maine, said in a statement. “They live in crowded facilities where social distancing is not possible, and many incarcerated people are medically vulnerable. They face a greater risk of exposure to COVID-19.

“But the risk is not just to people who are incarcerated,” Sway continued. “Prioritizing jails and prisons helps to keep the larger community safe as well. Prison and jail staff deserve to have a safe work environment. They shouldn’t worry that when they go home from work, they might bring the virus to their families, and the communities where they live.”

As of Monday, the state had yet to determine in which phase of the plan to include incarcerated people. According to the state’s draft plan for vaccinations, jail and prison inmates are in Phase 2, which puts them behind health care workers, first responders and nursing home residents and staff.

But the ACLU said incarcerated individuals in Maine have an infection rate that is nearly 500 percent higher than the state’s infection rate as a whole.

“We know that decision about allocating and distributing limited COVID-19 vaccines will be complex and difficult,” Sway said. “But Maine must make these decisions based on the public health evidence, and prioritize access for those communities that have been disproportionately affected by the disease.”

There have been several COVID-19 outbreaks associated with jails and prisons, both in Maine and other parts of the country.

The York County Jail experienced an outbreak that started when a staff member attended a wedding in Millinocket over the summer that became a super-spreader event. That jail outbreak was made worse by jail policies that did not mandate mask-wearing, among other things.

More than 100 staff members and residents of the Maine Correctional Facility in Windham were infected with COVID-19, as of last month, in one of the state’s largest single-site outbreaks to date.

Other correctional facilities have seen outbreaks as well, including the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn last month, and an outbreak that was just announced last week at Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston.

This story will be updated

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »