The winter solstice, the day with the fewest hours of sunlight in the Northern Hemisphere, takes place at 5:02 a.m. Dec. 21. The long nights of a pandemic have been made beautiful, though, with holiday lights throughout our cities and towns. Many people put their displays up earlier than usual this year as a way to bring joy and help dispel the gloom of a difficult year. Press Herald photographers recorded some of the colorful beauty.

In photos: Lighting up the night

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

Katie Pinard, one of the owners of Elements in Biddeford, strings up lights on Dec. 2. Buy this Photo

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

Trees lit up for the holidays on Main Street in Biddeford near the City Theater on Dec. 2. Buy this Photo

Photo by Derek Davis

Holiday lights in Portland’s Lobsterman Park are reflected in the window of an office building at Canal Plaza on Dec. 13. Buy this Photo

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

Fore Street in Portland is decorated for the holidays with the annual Pandora LaCasse winter lighting display. Buy this Photo

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

Christmas wreaths are lit up on lampposts along Main Street in Biddeford. Buy this Photo

Photo by Michele McDonald

Andrea Doria adds red lights to the white ones already decorating her shrubs outside her South Portland home on Nov. 17. The weather’s been so nice, she said, and we all could use the cheering-up. Many homes displayed lights earlier than usual this year. Buy this Photo

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

A tree is lit up at the McLellan House on High Street at the Portland Museum of Art. The house, constructed in 1800-1801, was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1970. Buy this Photo

Photo by Gregory Rec

Thursday’s nor’easter coated these holiday lights in Kennebunk with snow. Buy this Photo

Photo by Ben McCanna

Kevin Huddy’s home on Walnut Street in South Portland is adorned with Christmas lights and decorations. Huddy is better known for creating massive Halloween displays for the past 10 years. Buy this Photo

Photo by Derek Davis

A vehicle’s lights make a red blur against buildings decorated with holiday lights, when photographed with a slow shutter speed, on Commercial Street in Portland. Buy this Photo

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

Trees at Congress Square Park in Portland are lit up for the holidays. Buy this Photo

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

Festive trees light up Shevenell Park in the heart of downtown Biddeford. Buy this Photo

Photo by Ben McCanna

Christmas lights and decorations fill a small house lot at the corner of Providence Avenue and Pitt Street in South Portland. Buy this Photo

Photo by Derek Davis

The trees at Lobsterman Park and Monument Square in Portland light up the night on Dec. 13. Buy this Photo

Photo by Derek Davis

A couple crosses Union Street as Commercial Street is washed in colors from traffic lights and decorative holiday lights on Dec. 14. Buy this Photo

Photo by Brianna Soukup

A Christmas tree is seen through a window of a home in Portland on Thursday after a storm dumped much more snow than expected – almost a foot and a half – in the city. Buy this Photo

Photo by Brianna Soukup

A car drives up Deering Avenue in Portland, where a small tree lights the dusk. Snow fell at rates of between 4 inches and 6 inches per hour earlier in the day on Thursday. Buy this Photo

