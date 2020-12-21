Maine courthouses have begun limiting the hours they are open to the public because judicial officials have determined the pandemic is worsening in Maine.

The new schedule through January varies by county and is available online.

Court officials said the new schedule is based on guidance from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention “and the likelihood that pandemic conditions will worsen before they improve.”

The new schedule is subject to change and will be reviewed after Jan. 1, court officials said. Anyone planning to go to a courthouse is advised to call the clerk’s office or check the online schedule.

Court officials also said courthouse offices will be available by phone during normal business hours and remote proceedings will continue as scheduled.

