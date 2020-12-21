WATERVILLE — The northbound Interstate 95 on-ramp at Exit 130 will be closed Tuesday night while crews remove a lighting pole.

From 8-10 p.m. Tuesday night, the ramp that brings traffic from Main Street to I-95 northbound will be closed.

“For the time being, out of an abundance of caution, we’re going to take (the pole) down,” Maine DOT spokesperson Paul Merrill said.

Findings from a routine inspection showed that the base of the light pole should be taken down due to a safety hazard. The closure is not anticipated to last for the entire two-hour window.

“It’s just a ramp, not the interstate, so hopefully there will be minimal disruption,” Merrill said. “This is why we do inspections, so if there’s a problem, we take it down.”

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
cmnews, waterville maine

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles