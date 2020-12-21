WATERVILLE — The northbound Interstate 95 on-ramp at Exit 130 will be closed Tuesday night while crews remove a lighting pole.

From 8-10 p.m. Tuesday night, the ramp that brings traffic from Main Street to I-95 northbound will be closed.

“For the time being, out of an abundance of caution, we’re going to take (the pole) down,” Maine DOT spokesperson Paul Merrill said.

Findings from a routine inspection showed that the base of the light pole should be taken down due to a safety hazard. The closure is not anticipated to last for the entire two-hour window.

“It’s just a ramp, not the interstate, so hopefully there will be minimal disruption,” Merrill said. “This is why we do inspections, so if there’s a problem, we take it down.”

