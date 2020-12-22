Tristan Thompson may still make his debut as a Boston Celtic on Wednesday night.

While Thompson missed a few weeks of training camp and two preseason games because of a hamstring strain, the newly acquired center looked “fine” in practice Tuesday, according to Coach Brad Stevens.

Stevens added, though, that he still does not know Thompson’s status for the season opener Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

“Tristan went through today,” Stevens said. “We didn’t do anything live, but he looked fine today. I don’t know what the plan of attack will be yet for him tomorrow.

“I think he and the training staff will get together and figure it out from there. … You and I may know at the same time, or maybe we’ll have to wait until tomorrow to see. We’re hopeful that he will play, but that’s to be determined by them.”

Because the Cleveland Cavaliers were not one of the teams in the bubble at the end of last season, Thompson has not played since March 8. After participating in small group drills at the beginning of training camp, he took part in practice Saturday and Monday. He told reporters over the weekend that he was upset with how Boston looked during its final preseason game – a 113-89 loss Friday against the Brooklyn Nets.

Daniel Theis, last year’s starting center, said that while Thompson will help the Celtics, he will need time to learn a new system.

KEMBA WALKER will remain out of the lineup after receiving a stem cell injection to help him alleviate knee pain. He isn’t expected to return until sometime in January.

“Kemba is on the court doing 1-on-1 stuff with a coach,” Stevens added. “Still no up-and-down. No cutting. No one else on the basket. So he’s still a long way away.”

With Walker out and Thompson still questionable, Stevens said he will alternate one spot in the starting lineup to begin the season.

Romeo Langford is also still out as he recovers from surgery to repair a torn scapholunate ligament in his right wrist.

AS THE CELTICS succumbed to a deep freeze in last season’s Eastern Conference finals, one of the parting images was of Marcus Smart firing mostly blanks.

The Celtics guard shot 3 for 9 in Game 6, and sparked some groans as recently as Friday exhibition loss to Brooklyn, when he shot 3 for 11, including 1 for 6 from 3-point range.

Smart admits that shot selection is one of his points of emphasis this season.

“Cause when I take great shots, I’m a great shooter,” he said following Monday’s practice.

“For me, my shot selection, just really, really focusing more on it,” said Smart. “If I’m open I’m definitely shooting the ball. My teammates, the coaches staff, you know definitely told me catch and shoot, if you’re open, shoot it. Definitely, I averaged 4.8 assists in a bubble, one of the highest on the team, and I’m just going to continue to keep making plays for others, and creating for myself, but definitely running the show as a point guard and finding those guys.”

This point was amplified by Stevens, who talked up Smart’s playmaking role, especially while Walker continues his recovery.

“Me, coming into this year, definitely with Kemba being out to start, is definitely tough on our team because he’s such a great player he brings so much to this team,” said Smart. “But we have other guys out here who work just as hard, who’ve been working to grasp their moment, and step on the court and give this team, some energy and some insight to see what we can do to help the team. … it just means everybody has to step up.”

