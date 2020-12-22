“Mocha Overboard” is a true Maine story that is told through the voice of Mocha, a beloved labradoodle. This delightful story takes place on Great Pond in Belgrade on the Fourth of July. Mocha accidentally falls overboard, and what happens is lovingly described with sentiments of what it means to love a pet, to love small-town Maine and a Fourth Of July celebration. This story is sure to keep your interest and will become a Maine classic, as stated in a news release.

Farrin’s children’s stories are written from true-life events. Author of “The Teacup Cafe” published in 2018, Patty conveys messages of love, acceptance and kindness. Born in Augusta, Patty is a proud mom of Amy and Jac and is retired from a career with the federal government.

“I enjoy encouraging children to read. I believe reading as a child helps children to become thinkers as adults. You can open a book and take a trip without ever leaving home. I also encourage children to write so they, too, may become authors someday,” said the author in a news release.

Books may be purchased at indieauthorbooks.com.

