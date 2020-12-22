ELKINS, W.Va. — Kaitlin Dixon of Solon has been named to the 2020 fall semester dean’s list at Davis & Elkins College.

To earn the honor, full-time students must achieve a semester grade-point average of 3.6 to less than 4.0.

 

