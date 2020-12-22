Two Scarborough firefighters suffered minor injuries while fighting a fire that severely damaged a home at 7 Bond Brook Drive on Tuesday evening.

The house was engulfed in flames when crews arrived around 4:20 p.m., Scarborough Fire Chief Mike Thurlow said. Firefighters from Saco, Biddeford, Hollis, Gorham, Buxton, Westbrook and Portland also responded, but the fire swept through the two-story home causing extensive damage. There were no fire hydrants near the home and firefighters used tanker trucks to haul water to the fire.

People who were inside the home when the fire broke out were able to escape. Two firefighters had to be treated at the scene, including one for exhaustion and one for a minor shoulder injury, Thurlow said. They are expected to make a full recovery.

The home, which was insured, suffered significant damage. The family that lived there will be staying in a local hotel. The cause of the fire is believed to be related to an electrical malfunction.

A section of Broadturn Road had to be closed for several hours. Firefighters cleared the fire scene around 9 p.m.

