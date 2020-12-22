OceanView at Falmouth will present its 11th Annual Holiday Concert, digitally released, with Dana Cunningham and Max Dyer can be viewed at no charge online Tuesday, Dec. 22, through Thursday, Dec. 31.

Cunningham, a pianist and composer, resides in the White Mountains of New Hampshire, where she has found the inspiration for five critically acclaimed recordings. She continues to perform in concert and retreat settings.

Dyer is a cellist with more than 40 years of professional experience in the U.S. and abroad. In addition to a three-year tenure with the Houston Symphony, he has performed for more than 30 years with the Houston Ballet Orchestra and the Houston Grand Opera. He also has played in many Broadway shows, most notably for Houston productions of “The Lion King.”

For more information, call 207-781-4460 or visit oceanviewrc.com/event/holidayconcert.

