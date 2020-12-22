WATERVILLE – Gerene R. Lachance, 79, formerly a resident of Augusta, died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 following a long illness. She was born in Augusta on Feb. 5, 1941, a daughter of the late Elmeune Letourneau and Diana (Roy) Letourneau Carroll.

Mrs. Lachance attended Augusta schools and was a communicant of St. Michael Parish. She had been employed for many years at the Augusta Mental Health Institute as a Food Service Worker. She was an avid Beano player who loved playing on Wednesday’s at the Calumet Club.

Mrs. Lachance was predeceased by her husband, Robert J. Letourneau; a daughter, Susan Lachance; and her brother, Roger Letourneau.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda Randall of Augusta; her grandchildren, Amy St. Peter of Waterville, Ashley McGuire of Augusta, Laura Atter of Monmouth and Zachary Randall of Augusta; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

There will be no public visiting hours. A graveside service will be held in the spring in Holy Family Cemetery, Townsend Rd., Augusta.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME.

