MERCER – Barbara A. (Higgins) Meyer, 89, died Dec. 20, 2020 at Glenridge in Augusta where she had been a resident for several months.

She was born in Plainfield, N.J. on Feb. 18, 1931. She was the daughter of Norman and Armeda Higgins ( Koch). She graduated from North Plainfield High School. She married Charles J. Meyer Jr (who predeceased her) on August 19, 1950.

Barbara lived in South Plainfield, N.J. for many years where she was very active in the PTA. She worked for Sears Roebuck prior to moving to Mercer, Maine in 1985. She enjoyed bowling, gardening, cheering for her beloved New York Yankees and pursued her passion for researching family genealogy. She was also an active volunteer at the Waterville Public Library for many years.

She is survived by three sons, Charles Meyer III of New Jersey, Bruce Meyer and wife Carol of Mercer, and Jeffrey Meyer and wife Andrea of New Jersey. She is also survived by her brother Robert and wife Sue of New Jersey, James Higgins of New Jersey; as well as by her grandchildren Kristin Meyer of North Carolins, Joshua Meyer of Florida, Heather Meyer of New Jersey and Jeffrey Meyer Jr and wife Sharon of New Jersey. Additionally, she leaves behind many nieces, nephews; and great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff in the Comfort Care Unit at Glenridge for all the care they gave Barbara while she was there.

Per Barbara’s request, there will be no services. Arrangements by Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, Skowhegan.

Friends wishing may make donations in her memory to:

Waterville Public Library

