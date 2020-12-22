HAMPDEN – Barbara R. Patterson, 95, wife of the late Cecil Patterson, died Dec. 18, 2020 in Bangor. She was born March 22, 1925 in Presque Isle, the daughter of Leda (Rose) Howlett and Linwood Howlett.

Barbara grew up in Aroostook County and resided in Farmingdale until recently when she moved to Hampden. She graduated from Presque Isle High School in 1943. She obtained a Bachelor of Science in Education from the University of Maine, Orono in 1961. She taught Junior High School in Farmingdale and retired from the Brunswick school system after 27 years.

Barbara was an avid gardener. She belonged to the Kennebec Valley Garden Club and participated in the Blaine House Christmas decorating activities in past years. She was also a past President of the Augusta Nature Club from 1990-97.

Surviving are one daughter, Bronwyn Patterson of Hermon; a grandson, Justin Franck and his wife Jessica of Holden; two great-grandchildren, Kameron Franck of Hermon and Addilyn Franck of Holden. She was predeceased by her husband in 1985, by two brothers, Duane Howlett of Rockport and Fredrick Howlett; and by a grandson, Nicholas Franck in 2003.

In accordance with her wishes, there will be no visiting hours or services. A private burial will take place at a later date at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Augusta.

Arrangements trusted to Kiley & Foley Funeral Service, Bangor and Brewer. Messages and memories may be shared with her family at kileyandfoley.com.

For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made in her name to:

PALS Cat Shelter

188 Case Rd.

Winthrop, ME 04364

to benefit the feral cats for which she cared

