LEBANON, Conn. – Cynthia A. Dangler, 89, of Lebanon, Conn. passed away at home on Dec. 4, 2020.

Cynthia, one of seven children, was born Jan. 8, 1931 in Moscow, Maine, the daughter of the late Jasper H. and Laura Goodwin Dangler.

Cynthia grew up in Clinton and graduated from Clinton High School in 1949. Upon graduation she joined the U.S Army stationed at Fort Bolivar, Va. After basic training she was assigned to the Pentagon as a chauffeur.

She is survived by her life partner Jan McCory and her sister Margaret Russin of Fort Collins, Colo.; as well as countless nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her siblings, William, Thelma Patterson, Joanna Mangold, Thaxter, and Fredrick.

